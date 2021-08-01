STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Outgoing Iran president Hassan Rouhani says government not always truthful

Rouhani's comments come as officials in his government have appeared rudderless in recent months amid a series of crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to drought-fuelled public protests.

Published: 01st August 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Iran's outgoing President Hassan Rouhani

Iran's outgoing President Hassan Rouhani (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: Iran's outgoing president on Sunday acknowledged his nation at times did not tell part of the truth to its people during his eight-year tenure, as he prepares to leave office with his signature nuclear deal with world powers in tatters and tensions high with the West.

President Hassan Rouhani's comments, aired on state television, come as officials in his government have appeared rudderless in recent months amid a series of crises ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to parching droughts fueling public protests.

After appearing just days earlier to be lectured by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei about their failures in the nuclear negotiations, Rouhani's remarks appeared aimed at acknowledging the problems his government faced in its waning hours.

President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, a protégé of Khamenei, will be inaugurated Thursday.

"What we told people was not contrary to reality, but we did not tell part of the truth to people, Rouhani said at his last Cabinet meeting as president. Because I did not find it useful and I was afraid it would harm national unity," Rouhani said.

He did not elaborate on what he meant by his remarks.

However, during Rouhani's tenure, Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly shot down a commercial airliner and killed 176 people on board in January 2020, which the government refused for days to acknowledge until Western nations went public with their suspicions.

Rouhani, a relative moderate within Iran's theocracy, insisted he and his officials did their best.

"If we have a defect, we apologize to the people and ask them for forgiveness and mercy," Rouhani said.

He pointed to the country's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

However, that deal now sits in tatters after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in May 2018.

Rouhani blamed many of Iran's current problems on Trump's decision, which saw the value of the Islamic Republic's rial currency crash.

The president said that while Iran had plans to upgrade its armed forces after the expiration of a U.N. arms embargo in October 2020, it couldn't due to its financial woes.

"We did not have the money to buy due to sanctions and not selling oil, but the contract is completely ready," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran Hassan Rouhani Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Ebrahim Raisi Iran President Hassan Rouhani
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp