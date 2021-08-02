STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

German-Italian woman charged with spying for China

Federal prosecutors say Klara K.is the wife of another suspect, Dr. Klaus L, who was arrested on suspicion of espionage last month following an indictment that they filed at a Munich court in May.

Published: 02nd August 2021 09:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2021 09:54 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A German-Italian woman has been charged with espionage on suspicion of being an informant for Chinese intelligence for several years, German prosecutors said Monday.

Federal prosecutors say Klara K.is the wife of another suspect, Dr. Klaus L, who was arrested on suspicion of espionage last month following an indictment that they filed at a Munich court in May.

The indictment against Klara K. was also filed in May, prosecutors said Monday.

The full names of both suspects were withheld in line with German privacy rules.

The indictment for Klara K. says she is accused of supporting her husband's alleged spying activities since 2010.

Klaus L. is a political scientist and had run a think tank since 2001.

According to prosecutors, employees of a Chinese intelligence service contacted the couple when they went on a lecture trip to Shanghai in June 2010.

The couple is accused of regularly passing information to Chinese intelligence ahead of or after state visits or multinational conferences until November 2019.

That information, prosecutors said, came primarily from "high-ranking political interlocutors" they were in contact with due to their work for the think tank.

Prosecutors allege that the trips to meetings with Chinese intelligence employees were paid for and that the couple also received a fee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Espionage China Germany Italy
India Matters
India's Hardik Singh (8) celebrates with his teammates after scoring against Great Britain. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: A telling rising from the ashes journey of Indian hockey men's team
The CCTV footage from Wednesday morning when ADJ Uttam Anand was hit from behind by a stolen autorickshaw. (Screengrab)
Judge’s hit-and-run murder in Jharkhand is affront to judiciary
Tanveer Ahmed Khan (Photo | Twitter)
Rickshaw puller’s son in J-K cracks prestigious IES exam
All was going well till Covid-19 hit. (Express Illustration)
A post-Covid roadmap to restore financial wellness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka, just a small tick away from Covid third wave: Renowned epidemiologist Dr Giridhara Babu
From left, Belgium's Arthur Anne-Marie Thierry de Sloover, John-John Dominique M Dohmen, and Cedric Daniel Andre Charlier celebrate after winning their men's hockey semi-final match. (Photo | AP)
Men's hockey: India's dream of Olympic gold remains unfulfilled, lose 2-5 to Belgium
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, stunning three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who made it happen in Tokyo with the odds stacked against them. (Photo | AP and Twitter)
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp