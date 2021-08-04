STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China master at manipulating time: Ex-FS Vijay Gokhale on Beijing's negotiating strategy

'Indian interlocutors may do well to remember these in preparing for talks with China,' former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale suggests.

Published: 04th August 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

Outgoing Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: China is a master at manipulating time and one of the moves in the Chinese playbook is to play the victim, says former foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale about that country's negotiating strategy.

Gokhale says China's strategies and tactics may vary depending on the situation and the relative strength of the two parties but it is possible to discern the common threads that run through the way the Chinese deal with the outside world.

"Indian interlocutors may do well to remember these in preparing for talks with China," he suggests.

Gokhale makes these remarks in his new book "The Long Game: How the Chinese Negotiate with India", which explores the dynamics of negotiation between the two countries through the prism of six historical and recent events in the India-China relationship.

His comments come amid the border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

"China is a master at manipulating time. If the interlocutor is reluctant to bend to the Chinese demands, they will start by referring to the long history of China and their capacity to display patience," the book, published by Penguin Random House, says.

Gokhale writes that China will always try to set the agenda for negotiations and tries through such means to determine the direction of talks, and to avoid discussing subjects that may paint it into a corner or compel the Chinese negotiator to disclose their position prematurely.

He suggests that it is, therefore, important for the other party to raise its own issues of interest in the working level negotiations even if these are not on the formal agenda, as a means of conveying to China that the other party has equal interest and the right to put forward its own issues in the discussion.

He is also of the view that on any contentious issue, the Chinese side routinely follows the practice of enunciating 'principles' before tackling an issue in detail.

"The Indian side might, therefore, wish to closely examine the 'principles' proposed by China, and negotiate them in a manner that limits Chinese flexibility or does not allow the Chinese side to constrain India's position on the specifics of any issue," he writes.

Elaborating on these contentions, Gokhale says, it is vital to be mindful of two sorts of Chinese plays on issues that are particularly contentious or important.

"They will keep saying 'no' for as long as possible and, by doing so, keep all options on the table," he says, adding the other Chinese play is to "fall back on the power of silence".

The book explores these six important events in bilateral relationship - India's recognition of China on December 30, 1949; the trade deal between the Tibet Region of China and India of April 29, 1954; India's nuclear tests of 1998; China's formal recognition of Sikkim as a part of India on April 11, 2005; India-China diplomatic negotiations on the 123 nuclear deal in 2008; and listing of Masood Azhar as a terrorist in the UNSC 1267 Sanctions List on May 1, 2019.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Gokhale
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp