STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Code of Conduct on South China Sea should be consistent with UN convention: EAM Jaishankar

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 10:26 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India stressed on Wednesday that the Code of Conduct on the South China Sea should be fully consistent with the relevant UN convention and that the negotiations on it should not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of the nations that are not party to the discussions.

In a virtual address at a meeting of the East Asia Summit (EAS), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also highlighted the growing convergence of approaches on the Indo-Pacific region among different members of the grouping.

Separately, Jaishankar also addressed a meeting of the ASEAN-India foreign ministers during which he touched upon a range of issues, including connectivity, and said India is looking forward to an early review of the "trade in goods agreement".

"Stressed that Code of Conduct on the South China Sea should be fully consistent with UNCLOS 1982.

Should not prejudice legitimate rights and interests of nations not a party to discussions," Jaishankar tweeted about his meeting with the foreign ministers of the EAS member countries.

China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons.

However, several ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, the Philippines and Brunei, have counterclaims.

India has been pitching for a rules-based order in the region, including through upholding adherence to international law, especially the UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea).

In his address at the EAS meeting, Jaishankar also supported the "ASEAN five-point" consensus on Myanmar and welcomed the appointment of a special envoy.

The external affairs minister also spoke about the growing COVID-19 challenge faced by ASEAN and conveyed India's support and solidarity.

Jaishankar described the discussions at the ASEAN meeting as "substantive and fruitful".

In a series of tweets, he said much of India's interests and relationships now lie to its east, which is a testimony of its ties with the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

The external affairs minister also emphasised on accelerating connectivity projects and particularly talked about the trilateral highway and Kaladan projects.

The ambitious India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway is expected to boost connectivity among the three countries.

The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is being viewed as India's gateway to Southeast Asia.

Jaishankar also sought convergence between the ASEAN Outlook on Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India.

On the coronavirus pandemic, he said India and ASEAN are "strong partners in Covid response: medicines or oxygen, equipment or logistics".

Jaishankar also proposed 2022 as the ASEAN-India friendship year for the 30th anniversary of the ties between the two sides.

The ASEAN is considered to be one of the most influential groupings in the region, and India and several other countries including the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.

The ties between India and the ASEAN have been on an upswing in the last few years with the focus being on ramping up cooperation in the areas of trade and investment as well as security and defence.

The EAS is the premier forum in the Asia-Pacific region to deal with issues relating to security and defence.

Since its inception in 2005, it has played a significant role in the strategic, geopolitical and economic evolution of East Asia.

Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, the EAS includes India, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, the United States and Russia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar South China Sea UN convention United Nations
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp