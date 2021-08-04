STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Two passenger trains collide in Czech Republic, killing three

Czech Railways said an international high-speed train that connects the western Czech city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision.

Published: 04th August 2021 02:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

The Western Express Train collided with a passenger train near the village of Milavce between the stations Domazlice and Blizejov, Czech Republic

The Western Express Train collided with a passenger train near the village of Milavce between the stations Domazlice and Blizejov, Czech Republic. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PRAGUE: Two passenger trains collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic on Wednesday, killing three people and injuring dozens of passengers.

Czech Railways said a local passenger train and an international high-speed train that was heading from Munich to the western Czech city of Plzen and the Czech capital of Prague were involved in the collision.

Police said at least three people died in the crash, which occurred shortly after 8.00 am.

(0600 GMT) in the town of Milavce.

The victims included the the drivers of both engines and a female passenger, authorities said.

Dozens of people were injured, five of them seriously, the Fire Rescue Service of the Plzen region said in a statement.

Four helicopters were transporting the injured to nearby hospitals and to Prague, while three German speakers were taken to hospitals in Germany.

The regional rescue service said a total of 52 people needed treatment.

Nearby rescuers from Germany came to help their Czech colleagues treat the injured.

Pictures from the site showed the badly damaged front of the high-speed train's engine.

The train is operated by Germany's Laenderbahn company and the Czech Railways.

Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said human error likely caused the crash.

He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location.

"The situation is serious," Havlicek said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Czech Railways Czech republic
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp