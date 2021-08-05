STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australia's 2nd-largest city Melbourne enters 6th lockdown

After eight new infections surfaced in the city, Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews announced that Melbourne and the surrounding areas of Victoria state will lockdown for seven weeks.

Published: 05th August 2021 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

A street in Melbourne

Australia's three most populous cities — Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane are now under lockdown in lockdown due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: Australia's second-largest city Melbourne went into a 6th lockdown on Thursday, with a state government leader blaming the nation's slow COVID-19 vaccination rollout for the decision.

Melbourne joins Sydney and Brisbane, Australia's most populous and third-most-populous cities respectively, in lockdown due to the spread of the highly contagious delta variant.

"Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state will lockdown for seven weeks after eight new infections were detected in the city," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said.

Andrews gave less than four hours notice that the state would lockdown from 8 pm local time.

He said his government had no other choice because only 20% of Australian adults had been fully vaccinated by Wednesday.

"To be really frank, we don't have enough people that have been vaccinated and, therefore, this is the only option available to us," Andrews said.

"The time will come when we have many more options. But that isn't now."

Andrews has accused neighbouring New South Wales state of taking too long to lock down Sydney after a limousine driver who became infected while transporting a US aircrew from Sydney Airport tested positive to the delta variant on June 16.

New South Wales on Thursday reported its worse day since the Sydney lockdown began on June 26 with a record 262 new local infections and five deaths.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said four of the dead had not been vaccinated.

One had had a single dose of the two-shot AstraZeneca vaccine in late May.

Australian authorities have urged people in Sydney not to wait the optimal 12 weeks before taking their second AstraZeneca dose.

“No one who has died has had both doses of vaccine.

"I cannot stress enough how it's so important for everybody of all ages to come forward and get the vaccine,”" Berejiklian said.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer are the only vaccines available in Australia.

There have been 21 COVID-19 deaths in Sydney since the latest outbreak began.

There have been a total of 78 deaths in New South Wales since the pandemic began.

The government reported 262 locally acquired infections in the latest 24-hour period.

Another six cases were diagnosed in hotel quarantine and are not considered threats to the community.

When Victoria ended its fifth lockdown last week, Andrews said he believed the state was the only jurisdiction in the world that had beaten a delta outbreak twice.

Melbourne was the Australian epicentre of the pandemic last year when new infections peaked at 725 in a day in August.

Of Australia's 925 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began, 820 have occurred in Victoria.

Authorities were gaining confidence on Thursday that a lockdown of Brisbane and surrounding cities in Queensland state will end an eight-day lockdown as planned on Sunday.

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said efforts to suppress the spread had surpassed expectations.

All 16 new locally acquired cases reported on Thursday have been directly linked to known exposure sites.

But doubts are growing that Sydney's lockdown will end as planned on Aug. 28 as case numbers continue to grow.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia Australia Covid cases Melbourne lockdown Melbourne Covid cases Covid delta variant Delta variant Melbourne
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp