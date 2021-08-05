STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China pledges two billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to world: Xi Jinping

Published: 05th August 2021 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse takes throat swab samples in new round of COVID-19 testing in Nanjing city in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo | AP)

A nurse takes throat swab samples in new round of COVID-19 testing in Nanjing city in eastern China's Jiangsu province Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China will "strive to provide" two billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to the world this year and donate $100 million to the international vaccine distribution system known as Covax, President Xi Jinping said Thursday.

The pledge came in a written message by Xi to a video forum on vaccine cooperation as China battles a fresh outbreak fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant.

Delta has now been detected in parts of China, prompting mass testing and sending the number of daily cases to their highest in months.

"For the whole of this year, China will strive to provide two billion doses of vaccine to the world," Xi said in remarks reported by state broadcaster CCTV.

ALSO READ | Moderna says COVID-19 vaccine durable for at least six months

China has also promised to donate $100 million to Covax, he added, for the distribution of vaccines to developing countries.

The announcement comes weeks after Xi promised $3 billion in aid to developing countries to fight Covid-19 at an unprecedented emergency online meeting of APEC heads of state.

The funds are aimed at helping developing nations recover from the social and economic impacts of the virus.

Last week Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China has already provided more than 700 million doses of vaccine to other countries since the start of the year.

The latest pledge also follows President Joe Biden's announcement that the United States has donated over 100 million shots overseas.

Beginning later this month, Washington will start dispatching an additional 500 million Pfizer doses that it has promised to 100 low-income countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China covid 19
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp