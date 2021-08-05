Indian student's killing in China: Embassy of India official visits Tianjin

By PTI

BEIJING: An official of the Embassy of India on Wednesday visited Tianjin to meet Chinese security officials handling the killing of 20-year-old Indian student Aman Nagsen in a bid to expedite efforts to send his mortal remains back home.

Nagsen, who hailed from Bihar's Gaya, was a student of Business Administration in the Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

He was found dead on July 29.

An autopsy has been conducted, officials said, adding that authorities are expected to issue the death certificate soon which is necessary to ship the body home.

The Indian embassy official travelled to Tianjin, about 100 kms from here, and is expected to return in a day or two.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that his death was a homicide and a foreigner has been arrested in connection with the murder.

The suspect's nationality has not been disclosed so far.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the initial investigation by local police found it to be a case of homicide and the suspect is another foreign student of the university.

"Compulsory measures have been taken on the suspect and the case is still under further investigation," it said in a statement.

The reason behind the attack on Nagsen was not known.

Indian officials said that efforts were on to persuade the local police to release the body at the earliest to make arrangements to ship it to India in the coming days.

The transportation of the body was expected to take longer as there are no direct flights between India and China, and that it has to be flown through a third country route, officials said.

China has also tightened travel restrictions in view of the spike in COVID-19 cases in the past few days.

Nagsen was one of the few Indian students who remained in China through the coronavirus pandemic while most of the 23,000 odd Indian students who left for home were stuck in India, unable to return due to Beijing's reluctance to lift visa restrictions.