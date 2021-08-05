STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 33,000 evacuated as Typhoon Lupit makes landfall in China's Guangdong

The typhoon is expected to cause heavy rain in the southeastern part of Zhejiang, the eastern part of Fujian, most of Guangdong and the southeastern part of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Published: 05th August 2021 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Rough sea and dark clouds

Representational Image (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BEIJING: Over 33,000 residents have been evacuated as Typhoon Lupit made landfall on Thursday morning in coastal areas of south China's Guangdong Province.

The typhoon landed at around 11:20 a.m. in the coastal waters off Nan'ao County, Shantou City, Xinhua reported.

It packed winds of up to 24 meters per second at its centre, according to the meteorological observatory of Guangdong Province.

The province has also shut down 43 seaside scenic spots and bathing beaches, the provincial emergency management department said.

More than 3,500 fishing boats have returned to ports and over 6,200 people, engaged in mariculture in offshore waters, have gone ashore to avoid danger.

Heavy rain is expected to lash the southeastern part of Zhejiang, the eastern part of Fujian, most of Guangdong and the southeastern part of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

