STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

People fleeing Hong Kong crackdown get temporary US haven

Residents of Hong Kong who are in the U.S. and facing deportation will be allowed to remain for at least 18 more months.

Published: 05th August 2021 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2021 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers stand guard outside a court Friday, July 30, 2021, in Hong Kong, as a pro-democracy demonstrator Tong Ying-kit exits the court after his sentencing. (File Photo | AP)

Police officers stand guard outside a court Friday, July 30, 2021, in Hong Kong, as a pro-democracy demonstrator Tong Ying-kit exits the court after his sentencing. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration on Thursday granted temporary refuge to people fleeing China's crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Residents of Hong Kong who are in the U.S. and facing deportation will be allowed to remain for at least 18 more months because of what a White House statement called China's move to "deny basic rights and freedoms."

It comes as relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated amid a trade war and mounting tensions over Chinese moves to curb political dissent in Hong Kong.

The Chinese government has sought to stifle opposition following protests there in 2019 against a proposed law allowing extraditions to mainland China.

That has led to concern that the former British colony is losing the freedoms it was promised when it was handed over to Chinese control in 1997.

"Given the politically motivated arrests and trials, the silencing of the media, and the diminishing the space for elections and democratic opposition, we will continue to take steps in support of people in Hong Kong," the White House said.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people would be eligible for the deferral, which the Department of Homeland Security said would allow Hong Kong residents to work while they are in the US.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong US
India Matters
Elderly persons get the shot during a door-to-door vaccination drive in Mumbai | PTI
Booster dose not part of India’s vaccine plan yet
Great Britain women's hockey team after winning their bronze medal match against India at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo| AP)
Within a quarter of upsetting defending champs: The magnificent journey of women's hockey team
Image of floodwater used for representational purpose. (File | EPS)
Six bridges washed away in Madhya Pradesh floods; over 55,000 affected 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Rate cut on housing loans augurs well for economy, interest rate transmission has improved: RBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Silver medalist India's Ravi Kumar celebrates on the podium for the men's 57kg Freestyle wrestling. (Photo | AP)
Inside Ravi Dahiya's Chhatrasal stadium: The academy of champs | Tokyo Olympics
India players celebrate after defeating Germany 5-4 during the men's field hockey bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
 India beats Germany 5-4 to clinch Bronze, ends 41-year-old medal drought in men's hockey
Gallery
I am the representative of the deprived, said Vandana Katariya in an inspiring rebuttal filled with many other stirring lines after casteist slurs were hurled at her family. Cartoonish Satish Acharya highlights what the little minds indulging in these inf
Cartoon: An eternal message for India from hockey star Vandana Katariya in Tokyo
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp