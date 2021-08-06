STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India condemns reported removal of religious flag from Gurdwara in Afghanistan: Sources

India's firm belief has been that Afghanistan's future must be the one where the interests of all sections of the Afghan society, including minorities, women, are protected, government sources said.

Published: 06th August 2021 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Sikh boy, Sikhism

Image used for representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has condemned the reported removal of a Sikh religious flag atop the roof of a Gurdwara in Paktia province of Afghanistan, government sources said on Friday.

India's firm belief has been that Afghanistan's future must be the one where the interests of all sections of the Afghan society, including minorities and women, are protected, they said.

"We have seen media reports on Nishan Sahib, a Sikh religious flag, having been removed atop the roof of Gurdwara Thala Sahib, Chamkani in Paktia province of Afghanistan," said a source.

ALSO READ | Taliban kill head of Afghanistan government media department

"We condemn this act and reiterate India's firm belief that Afghanistan's future must be the one where the interests of all sections of the Afghan society, including minorities and women, are protected," he said.

The Taliban has been making rapid advances across Afghanistan by resorting to widespread violence since the United States began withdrawing its troops from the country on May 1.

The US has already pulled back the majority of its forces and is looking to complete the drawdown by August 31.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that India is closely monitoring the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and that it continues to call for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire.

"We have been supporting the government and people of Afghanistan in realising their aspirations for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future," he said.

Bagchi also reiterated that India supports an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Afghanistan Taliban Afghanistan Gurudwaras
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp