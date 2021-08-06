STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban kill head of Afghanistan government media department

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that the groups' fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government's press operations for the local and foreign media.

Published: 06th August 2021 04:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2021 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani paramilitary soldiers stand guard near the Pakistan Afghan border crossing following fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban in SpinBoldak border area

Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan's Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing of a government official and one that comes just days after an assassination attempt on the acting defense minister.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the groups' fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government's press operations for the local and foreign media.

In a statement Mujahid put out later, he said Menapal "was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen" and was "punished for his deeds."

Mujahid did not give any more details.

The killing of government officials by the Taliban are not uncommon, and several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the Islamic State.

The government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan army urges civilians to evacuate city of Lashkar Gah besieged by Taliban

The war between the Taliban and Afghanistan's government forces has intensified over the past few months as U.S. and NATO troops complete their pullout from the war-torn country.

The Taliban are now trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.

Th killing of Menapal occurred as weekly Friday prayers were being said, Interior Ministry Deputy Spokesman Said Hamid Rushan said.

It was unclear where Menapal was at the time of the shooting.

Late Tuesday, a Taliban bombing attack targeting Afghanistan's acting defense minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20 in a heavily guarded upscale neighborhood of Kabul.

The deputy minister was unharmed.

The blast was followed by a gun battle that also left four militants dead.

The Taliban said it was to avenge its fighters killed during government offensives in rural provinces.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan government Afghanistan Taliban
India Matters
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Olympic champ Neeraj Chopra: The man who doesn't get cowed down by the big occasion
Johnson and Johnson vaccine. (Photo | AP)
India gets 5th Covid vaccine as Johnson & Johnson's candidate gets nod
For representational purpose
Inter-faith marriage illegal as per Sharia law: Muslim law board
BBMP marshals had recently organised a walkathon in Bengaluru to create awareness against the habit of spitting in public places
Citizens should stop spitting in public places, it can spread Covid: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Saturday became only the second Indian to win an individual gold in the Olympics, out-performing the field by some distance to immortalise himself as the first track-and-field Games medal-winner for the country. (Photo | AP)
Photos of a lifetime: Javelin ace Neeraj Chopra makes history at Tokyo Olympics, wins first gold for India in athletics
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp