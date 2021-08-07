Pakistan records highest daily COVID-19 deaths in country's fourth wave

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan recorded 95 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day fatality since the start of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Pakistan had recorded 131 deaths in May this year. The death toll now stands at 23,797, Geo News reported.

A total of 4,720 new cases were reported taking the count to 1,063,125 cases. The NCOC data showed that infections have risen sharply in the country, with the positivity rate currently at 8.24 per cent.

"Statistics 7 Aug 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,233 Positive Cases: 4720 Positivity per cent: 8.24 per cent Deaths: 95," National Command and Operation Centre's (NCOC) tweeted.

Earlier this week, the COVID-19 positivity rate surpassed the 9 per cent mark for the first time in nearly three months. Pakistan last recorded a coronavirus positivity rate of 9.12 per cent on May 10.

On Friday, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had approved a USD 500 million loan for Pakistan to help it procure COVID-19 vaccines and strengthen the country's capacity to implement its vaccination programme.

In a statement, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said the loan for Pakistan was sanctioned under the ADB's USD 9 billion Asia Pacific Vaccine Access Facility launched in December 2020.