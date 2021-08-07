STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US reports 100,000 new COVID-19 infections per day on an average

Cases bottomed out in June but took about six weeks to go back above 100,000, despite a vaccine that has been given to more than 70 per cent of the adult population.

Published: 07th August 2021 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2021 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Signs with social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements are posted at an outdoor mall amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles

Signs with social distancing guidelines and face mask requirements are posted at an outdoor mall amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Los Angeles. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

BALTIMORE: The US is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to a milestone last seen during the winter surge in yet another bleak reminder of how quickly the delta variant has spread through the country.

The US was averaging about 11,000 cases a day in late June. Now the number is 107,143. It took the US about nine months to cross the 100,000 average case number in November before peaking at about 250,000 in early January.

Cases bottomed out in June but took about six weeks to go back above 100,000, despite a vaccine that has been given to more than 70 per cent of the adult population. The virus is spreading quickly through unvaccinated populations, especially in the South where hospitals have been overrun with patients.

Health officials are fearful that cases will continue to soar if more Americans don't embrace the vaccine. "Our models show that if we don't (vaccinate people), we could be up to several hundred thousand cases a day, similar to our surge in early January," Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky said on CNN this week.

The number of Americans hospitalized with the virus has also skyrocketed and it has gotten so bad that many hospitals are scrambling to find beds for patients in far-off locations.

Houston officials say the latest wave of COVID-19 cases is pushing the local health care system to nearly "a breaking point", resulting in some patients having to be transferred out of the city to get medical care, including one who had to be taken to North Dakota.

Dr.David Persse, who is health authority for the Houston Health Department and EMS medical director, said some ambulances were waiting hours to offload patients at Houston area hospitals because no beds were available.

Persse said he feared this would lead to prolonged respond times to 911 medical calls. "The health care system right now is nearly at a breaking point ...For the next three weeks or so, I see no relief on what's happening in emergency departments," Persse said Thursday.

Last weekend, a patient in Houston had to be transferred to North Dakota to get medical care. An 11-month-old girl with COVID-19 and who was having seizures had to be transported on Thursday from Houston to a hospital 170 miles (274 kilometers) away in Temple.

In Missouri, 30 ambulances and more than 60 medical personnel will be stationed across the state to help transport COVID-19 patients to other regions if nearby hospitals are too full to admit them, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus US COVID tally US COVID cases Delta variant
India Matters
Neeraj Chopra celebrates after clinching the gold medal on Saturday. (Photo |AP)
Neeraj Chopra: The making of an extraordinary Indian Olympic champ
Vodafone Idea (Representational Photo)
Not just lenders, users and staff, Vodafone Idea collapse will hit Modi government the hardest
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
One throw by Neeraj Chopra, one giant leap of joy for India! Satish Acharya on how a 23-year-old subedar lifted a nation still recovering from a brutal second wave of the pandemic with a magical Saturday showing. Here's celebrating our first Olympic gold
Cartoon: When Neeraj Chopra's Jana Gana Mana floated in the air at Tokyo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Neeraj Chopra, of India, celebrates after winning the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
India's First-Ever Athletic Gold: Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra makes us proud!
India's Bajrang Punia, top, competes against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov during their men's freestyle 65kg wrestling bronze medal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Chiba, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia beats Daulet Niyazbekov to clinch bronze
Gallery
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
Argentina striker Lionel Messi was in tears on Sunday as he attended his final press conference as a Barcelona player to bid farewell to the Spanish club after 21 years. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi in uncontrollable tears as he bids emotional farewell to Barcelona after 21 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp