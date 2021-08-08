STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chicago shooting: One Chicago officer killed, one wounded in gunfire exchange

The death of the female officer Saturday night was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018.

Published: 08th August 2021 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2021 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Associated Press

CHICAGO: A 29-year-old Chicago police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire during a traffic stop, officials said.

The death of the female officer Saturday night was the first fatal shooting of a Chicago officer in the line of duty since 2018.

The two officers were fired upon after they pulled over a vehicle carrying two men and a woman just after 9 p.m. in the South Side neighborhood of West Englewood, according to police.

Chicago police first deputy superintendent Eric Carter told a news conference early Sunday that the officers returned fire and that one of the people in the vehicle also was wounded. That person’s condition was not released.

The female officer died later at the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the other officer was “fighting for his very life,” Carter said.

Two of the people who were in the vehicle were in custody, Carter said. He added that a weapon was also recovered from the scene.

A crowd of officers gathered outside the hospital’s ambulance entrance, some hugging each other and praying. Carter gave the news conference with that gathering as a backdrop, flanked by Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

Lightfoot said the officer who died "was very young on the job, but incredibly enthusiastic to do the work.”

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown gave the female officer’s age in an emailed statement early Sunday but did not identify her.

“The Chicago Police Department has lost one of our own in an incomprehensible act of violence,” he said. “Please pray for the family and loved ones of the fallen officer who will now face a world without her.”

The last Chicago officer shot to death in the line of duty was 28-year-old Samuel Jimenez, who was killed after responding to a shooting at a hospital on Nov. 19, 2018.

Two officers, Conrad Gary and Eduardo Marmolejo, died when they were struck by a train while pursuing a suspect on Dec. 17, 2018. The department also considers the COVID-19 deaths of four officers last year line-of-duty deaths.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chicago shooting US shooting
India Matters
Dr V Narayanan attends to a patient at the SVMM hospital in Agali.
Meet the '10-rupee doctor’ who struck a chord in Kerala's tribal hamlet
For representational purpose. (File photo)
'If new variant emerges, Karnataka may see 20 lakh cases between Aug 22 and Sept 10'
Image for representation (File photo | PTI)
Low antibody count even after second dose of COVID vaccine a concern
CPM Flag (Photo | EPS)
CPM to observe Independence Day in a big way, to raise national flag for first time

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Olympics (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra dedicates Olympic gold to late Milkha Singh
Bajrang Punia is in complete control during his bronze medal playoff. (Photo| PTI)
Doctors advised me to take rest but I preferred to train for Tokyo Olympics: Bajrang Punia
Gallery
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 witnessed the rise of youngsters, who left a telling impression on the minds of the viewers with their scintillating performances. This Olympics saw youngsters dominate the Games as much as professional adults would do. Here's a look at the five youngest medal winners of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Even a 12-year-old has won medal at Olympics! Check out the youngest winners at Tokyo 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp