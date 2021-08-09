STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia to get 1st Moderna doses next month

The first million doses will arrive in Australia in late September and 10 million Moderna shots are scheduled to be delivered to Australia this year, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

Published: 09th August 2021 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

A nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at UNLV, in Las Vegas.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CANBERRA: The Australian government says Moderna next month will become the third COVID-19 vaccine available in Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian vaccine regulator approved the Moderna shot Monday for adults.



Australia has a shortage of the Pfizer vaccine and a glut of locally manufactured AstraZeneca, which many are refusing to take because of the slight risk of blood clotting.

New South Wales and Victoria states, where cities are in lockdown due to virus outbreaks, have stockpiles of more than a million unwanted doses of AstraZeneca, media reported.

Only 22% of adults among an Australian population of 26 million people had been fully vaccinated by Monday.

The government expects to have provided a vaccine to every Australian adult who wants one by the end of the year.

