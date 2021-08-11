STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nationwide train strike disrupts travel across Germany

Train operator Deutsche Bahn said that as a result of the two-day strike, only about a quarter of its long-distance trains would run on Wednesday and Thursday.

Published: 11th August 2021 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2021 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

An empty station platform is pictured at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

An empty station platform is pictured at the main station in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A nationwide railway workers strike brought large parts of Germany's long-distance and commuter train systems to a standstill Wednesday as vacationers scrambled to remake their travel plans and children in big cities like Berlin squeezed into buses and trams to get to school.

Train operator Deutsche Bahn said that as a result of the two-day strike, only about a quarter of its long-distance trains would run on Wednesday and Thursday.

The company urged passengers to refrain from unnecessary travel and said it would lift coronavirus-related restrictions to allow every seat to be booked.

Members of the GDL union began their strike Tuesday night.

The union said that 95% of its members had voted to back the move to press their demand for a salary increase.

The union is demanding a 3.2% salary increase and a one-time "coronavirus bonus" of 600 euros ($703).

German train operator Deutsche Bahn has rejected the demands.

The company has lost billions since the start of the pandemic and from recent floods that destroyed or damaged numerous railroad tracks.

Eleven of Germany's 16 states are on summer vacation, and travelers are heavily relying on trains to get around.

However, customers who have already bought tickets for the coming days can request refunds, Deutsche Bahn said.

The company said that during the strike, priority would be given to connections between Berlin and cities in the west, as well as between Hamburg and Frankfurt.

In Berlin, where schools reopened Monday, children were running late because most of the capital's commuter S-Bahn trains weren't running and streets were jammed because many workers were trying to get to their jobs by car to avoid the strike.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany railway strike Germany train strike
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Photo | ISRO)
Setback for ISRO as GSLV fails to place earth observation satellite into orbit
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp