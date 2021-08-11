Navalny charged with new crime that may prolong prison time: investigators
As part of its investigating of the Kremlin critic's organisations, the opposition leader was charged with "creating a non-profit organisation that infringes on the rights of citizens."
Published: 11th August 2021 07:16 PM | Last Updated: 11th August 2021 07:16 PM | A+A A-
MOSCOW: Russian investigators on Wednesday charged jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a new crime that could prolong his time behind bars.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, said that as part of its investigating of the Kremlin critic's organisations, it had charged him with "creating a non-profit organisation that infringes on the rights of citizens."