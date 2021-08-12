STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fauci: Booster shot for weakened immune systems

People have compromised immune systems for a variety of reasons, including organ transplants, cancer or other conditions.

Published: 12th August 2021 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Anthony Fauci (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINFRON: Dr. Anthony Fauci says an additional COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

He told NBC’s ”Today” show on Thursday that he expects the booster recommendation to come “imminently.”

Fauci says for other vaccinated groups, such as the elderly, data is being collected to determine if or when their protection goes “below a critical level” and “that’s when you’re going to be hearing about the implementation of boosters” for others.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says “at this moment, other than the immune compromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters.”

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because ”no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

