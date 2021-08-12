STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Floods that hit northern Turkey leave five dead, one missing

The disaster struck as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish a wildfire in Mugla province, an area popular with tourists that runs along the Aegean Sea.

Published: 12th August 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

turkey floods

The floods triggered by torrential rains battered the Black Sea coastal provinces demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping cars away by torrents. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Severe floods and mudslides triggered by torrential rain in northern Turkey have left at least five people dead and another person missing, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said Thursday.

The floods battered the Black Sea coastal provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu, Sinop and Samsun on Wednesday, demolishing homes and bridges and sweeping away cars.

Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops.

The disaster struck as firefighters in southwest Turkey worked to extinguish a wildfire in Mugla province, an area popular with tourists that runs along the Aegean Sea.

The blaze was one of more than 200 wildfires in Turkey since July 28.

At least eight people and countless animals died and thousands of residents have had to flee fierce blazes.

As floodwaters began to recede across the affected regions in Turkey's north, a statement from the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, or AFAD, said rescuers had recovered five bodies and were still searching for one missing person.

It was not immediately clear if they expected to find more bodies in swamped homes or vehicles.

The worst-hit area appeared to be in Kastamonu, where flooding inundated much of the town of Bozkurt.

At least 13 people were injured when a section of a bridge collapsed in Bartin province.

In Sinop, helicopters lifted 19 people to safety.

Many of the affected areas were left without power and village roads were blocked.

Turkey's Black Sea region is frequently struck by severe rains and flash flooding.

Climate scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme events, such as heat waves, droughts, wildfires, floods and storms.

Such calamities are expected to happen more frequently on our warming planet.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey floods Turkey landslides Turkey flood deaths
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp