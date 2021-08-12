STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 fatalties for first time in nearly three months

With the resurgence of cases in the fourth COVID wave, questions have been raised about the low vaccination rate in the country. Pakistan has so far been able to vaccinate only 2% of its population.

Published: 12th August 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan covid cases

People line up in front a mobile vaccination van to receive shots of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, in Karachi. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported more than 100 COVID-19 fatalities after a gap of nearly three months amid the fourth wave of the infection.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 102 people died due to the COVID-19. The nationwide death tally now stands at 24,187.

"Statistics 12 August 21: Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 59,397, Positive Cases: 4934, Positivity per cent: 8.30 per cent, Deaths: 102," National Command and Operation Centre's tweeted.

The country last reported more than 100 coronavirus deaths on May 20, Geo News reported.

The NCOC data showed 4,934 positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,085,294 COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the country reported a positivity rate of 8.30 per cent.

With the resurgence of cases in the fourth COVID wave, questions have been raised about the low vaccination rate in the country. Pakistan has so far been able to vaccinate only 2 per cent of its population, Geo news reported.

There are anti-vaccination sentiments prevailing in the country. The reason for mistrust in the vaccine has been linked to fake news, one of which states that those who receive the jab will die within a few years. 

