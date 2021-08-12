STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia arrests hypersonics scientist suspected of treason

Alexander Kuranov is accused of passing "secret information" related to his research to a "foreign citizen", but a news agency reported that beyond that the details will not be made public.

Published: 12th August 2021

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday arrested the head of a research institute specialising in hypersonics technologies on charges of treason, Russian news agencies reported. 

The latest arrest of a scientist suspected of treason comes as Russia has jumped out in front of other major world powers in the race to develop a range of new hypersonic weapons that President Vladimir Putin has dubbed "invincible".

Citing sources in security services, the Interfax and TASS news agencies reported that hypersonics scientist Alexander Kuranov was arrested during a special operation by the FSB domestic intelligence agency.

The press service of Moscow's Lefortovsky district court confirmed the arrest to the news agencies. 

Kuranov, 73, is accused of passing "secret information" related to his research to a "foreign citizen", but the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported that beyond that the details of the case will not be made public. 

Treason cases in Russia, which carry charges of 12 to 20 years behind bars, are typically classified.

Kuranov heads the Research and Development Enterprise of Hypersonic Systems based in Russia's second city of Saint Petersburg.

According to a biography posted on the company's website, Kuranov is the author of more than 120 scientific papers and leads research on hypersonic technologies.

It adds that he "takes part in international associations" and "conducts works on the purchase orders of many countries around the world".

Last month Russia successfully tested the Zircon, a ship-launched hypersonic missile travelling at seven times the speed of sound. 

If more tests are successful, the missile will join Avangard hypersonic glide vehicles and the air-launched Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles in Russia's arsenal of hypersonic weapons. 

There is no evidence, however, that Kuranov took part in the development of the missiles.

His case is the latest in a wide range of Russians including scientists who have been accused of high treason or disclosing state secrets in recent years.

In April, Russia arrested a physics professor, Valery Golubkin, on suspicion of treason, who was mainly employed by the Zhukovsky Central Aerohydrodynamic Institute (TsAGI).

Another employee of TsAGI, Anatoly Gubanov, was arrested in December on suspicion of treason for having allegedly handed over classified information to the West.

The physicist specialised in hypersonic aircraft.

