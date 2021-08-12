STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Social media accounts from neighbouring countries active to malign Pakistan: NSA Moeed Yusuf

The remarks came as the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched a 'Deep Analytics Report' on anti-state trends.

Published: 12th August 2021 12:51 AM

Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf

Pakistan National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf (File Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday alleged that social media accounts from neighbouring countries were active to malign Islamabad in the wake of deteriorating security situation in the war-torn Afghanistan due to the recent gains by the Taliban insurgents.

"Attempts are underway to blame Pakistan for Afghanistan's failures. As the Taliban offensive is increasing, there are campaigns to shift its blame on Pakistan," Yusuf said while addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry here on the issue of wilful disinformation being spread against Pakistan as part of the hybrid warfare.

"Let me tell you Afghan and Indian accounts are being used to malign Pakistan," he alleged.

The remarks came as the Digital Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting launched a "Deep Analytics Report" on anti-state trends.

The 135-page report dissects what it terms anti-Pakistan trends from 2019 to 2021.

Yusuf said that Pakistan would present analytics-based data to show the information warfare spearheaded at the official by the senior Afghan officials, including his Afghan counterpart.

He said that the foreign led disinformation camping revolved around five major themes, including targeting Pakistani government and especially Pakistan Army, inciting sub-nationalism, targeting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), keeping Pakistan on the Financial Action Task Force grey list and shifting blame of chaos in Afghanistan to Pakistan.

He refuted the claims that Pakistan was supporting the Taliban in Afghanistan, saying it was physically impossible.

"See the map where they (Taliban) are fighting and winning...it would take more than 10 days for anyone to even reach some of those areas," he said.

Information Minister Chaudhry claimed that the analysis of the Twitter trends from June 2019 to August 2021 showed that India led the top trends against Pakistan and the biggest (local) player, which helped India, was the PTM (Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement) and its activists.

