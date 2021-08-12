STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Turkish police detain 76 over attacks on Syrian refugees

A mob took to the streets of the capital Ankara's Altindag neighbourhood late Wednesday, throwing stones at Syrian refugees' homes, ransacking some shops and chanting anti-Syrian slogans.

Published: 12th August 2021 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 06:54 PM   |  A+A-

On August 2, 2021, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) Bengaluru detained 117 people for allegedly being involved in illegal gambling.

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Police in Turkey on Thursday detained 76 people in connection with attacks on homes and businesses believed to be owned by Syrians after a Turkish teenager was killed in a fight with a group of refugees from Syria.

A hundreds-strong mob took to the streets of the capital Ankara's Altindag neighbourhood late Wednesday, throwing stones at Syrian refugees' homes, ransacking some shops and chanting anti-Syrian slogans, local media reports said.

The violence, which comes as sentiment against Syrian and Afghan refugees is running high, followed the stabbing death of 18-year-old Emirhan Yalcin in the same neighborhood earlier in the day.

Ankara police said 76 suspects were taken into custody on Thursday, suspected of either involvement in the attacks or of sharing provocative social media postings that allegedly helped stoke the violence.

At least 38 of the suspects had prior criminal records, police said.

Turkey, which is grappling with a battered economy and high unemployment, is home to around 4 million mostly-Syrian refugees.

There is public concern that the country may be faced with a fresh refugee influx from Afghanistan, where the Taliban have been making gains as U.S. and NATO troops withdraw.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
attack on Syrian refugees Turkish police Ankara
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp