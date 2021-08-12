STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WHO to decide on authorising Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine

Indian researchers have yet to share any advanced research about the vaccine, which has been authorised and used in India.

Published: 12th August 2021 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: A top vaccines official at the World Health Organisation says the agency expects to make a decision next month on an emergency authorisation for the Indian-made COVID-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, a shot that has yet to be authorized by any Western regulatory authorities.

Dr.Mariangela Simao, a WHO assistant director-general for vaccines, says the UN health agency's assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was "quite advanced" and officials hoped for a decision by mid-September.

Few studies have been published on the shot.

Scientists in India say the vaccine is about 78% effective, but there are some questions about how the vaccine performs in the real world, including against COVID-19 variants.

Simao says WHO is also considering other versions of vaccines already licensed by the agency, including one made by Sinopharm.

She expects they'll begin evaluating vaccines made by Sanofi Pasteur and Novavax in September.

"There are many, many vaccines in the final stages of the pipeline," Simao says.

Last week, the US makers of Novavax said they would prioritise seeking authorization in developing countries and from WHO before getting the green light in the U.S. and European Union.

