STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia bus explosion kills two, injures 17; cause under review

The company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment, and insisted it was in good technical condition.

Published: 13th August 2021 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Russia bus explosion

Police and investigators work at a side of an explosion on a city bus in Voronezh, about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A second person has died in southwestern Russia following an explosion on a city bus that also injured another 17 people, officials said Friday.

Authorities said Thursday's blast on the bus in the city of Voronezh was caused by leaky gas equipment. No trace of chemical explosives was found, they said.

The Investigative Committee, Russia's top criminal investigation agency, has opened a probe for possible charges of unsafe consumer services.

But the company that operated the bus said the vehicle had a diesel engine and no gas equipment, and insisted it was in good technical condition.

The National Anti-Terrorist Committee said all options were being considered and experts continued to analyze fragments from the bus.

Health authorities in Voronezh, a city of 1 million residents about 450 kilometers (280 miles) south of Moscow, said two people died in a hospital from injuries they sustained in the explosion. Another 14 people remained hospitalized Friday and three were undergoing treatment at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Russia bus explosion
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp