Three killed in blast in Ordnance Factory in Pakistan

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Three employees were killed and two others injured on Thursday in a powerful blast in one of Pakistan Ordnance Factories' (POF) plants in Rawalpindi district's Wah Cantt area, the army said.

The blast took place due to "technical fault" in the plant, killing three workers and injuring two, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the military's media wing – said in a statement.

Injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The explosion shattered the windows of nearby building.

Rescue services, fire brigade and security officials have reached the site of the explosion, Dawn reported.

Pakistan Ordnance Factories is the largest defence industrial complex in the country and works under the Ministry of Defence Production.

It produces conventional arms and ammunition, the paper said.