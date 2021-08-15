STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
German media appeal for helping local staff stuck in Afghanistan

Citing several recent fatal attacks on journalists, the letter said that due to the advance of the Taliban 'it must be feared that such murders will now dramatically increase'.

Published: 15th August 2021 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

By Associated Press

BERLIN: German media have issued an urgent appeal to Chancellor Angela Merkel and the country's foreign minister for an emergency visa programme to help local staff who worked for them to leave Afghanistan.

In an open letter Sunday, major German newspapers, public and commercial broadcasters, and the dpa news agency warned that "the lives of these freelance staff are now in acute danger."

The media outlets stressed that reporting from Afghanistan over the past two decades would have been "unthinkable without the efforts and bravery of the Afghan staff who supported us on the ground: local journalists, stringers and translators."

Citing several recent fatal attacks on journalists, the letter said that due to the advance of the Taliban "it must be feared that such murders will now dramatically increase - and many of our staff are at risk."

"We are convinced: there is no time to lose now," it adds.

"Our staff who want to leave the country are at risk of persecution, arrest, torture and deaths. That is why we ask you act quickly."

