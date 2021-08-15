STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesters in France say Covid health pass will 'limit' their freedom

Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris, a week after the health pass went into effect.

Published: 15th August 2021

A protester waves a French flag during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France

A protester waves a French flag during a demonstration in Marseille, southern France. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PARIS: Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass needed to enter restaurants and long-distance trains.

'Liberty' was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom.

Polls show most French people support the health pass.

The marches came as France is facing soaring numbers of new infections, driven by the more transmissible delta variant.

In Montpellier, some 7,500 people marched.

The city is in the region where the infection rate is above 600 per 100,000 people, among the highest in the country.

On Friday, 46.1 million people in France, nearly 68 per cent of the population, had received at least one vaccine shot.

More than 38.8 million, or 57 per cent, had two shots.

