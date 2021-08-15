STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK Parliament recalled to discuss Afghanistan's Taliban crisis

Authorities said that Parliament will be recalled for one day on August 18 to debate the government's response to the crisis.

A Taliban fighter stands guard over surrendered Afghan security member forces in the city of Ghazni. (Photo | AP)

A Taliban fighter stands guard over surrendered Afghan security member forces in the city of Ghazni. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: British lawmakers are being called back from their summer break to Parliament to discuss the worsening situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also called a meeting of his Cabinet's emergency committee Sunday as the Taliban advanced into Kabul, the Afghan capital.

Like other NATO allies, Britain began withdrawing its remaining troops from Afghanistan after US President Joe Biden announced in April that the US was leaving by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that the UK's ambassador to Afghanistan, Laurie Bristow, would be airlifted out of the Afghanistan by Monday evening.

The Foreign Office declined to comment on the report.

The defense ministry said last week that Britain was sending 600 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate remaining UK citizens and Afghans who worked with British forces in the country.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had previously indicated that the soldiers could be there until the end of the month, but given the speed of the Taliban's advance, that appeared unlikely.

Many British lawmakers have criticized Johnson's Conservative government of abandoning Afghanistan.

Conservative Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the pullout from Afghanistan was Britain's worst foreign policy disaster since the UK's failed invasion of Egypt in 1956.

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, has urged the government to explain what it planned to do to avert a looming humanitarian crisis and prevent Afghanistan again from becoming a base for international terrorism.

Writing in the Sunday Telegraph, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace maintained "we have not betrayed Afghanistan."

He said he had approached other NATO allies about taking the place of the US mission, but none was willing to do so, and Britain could not "go it alone."

"It would be arrogant to think we could solve Afghanistan unilaterally," he said

