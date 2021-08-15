STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

WATCH | Groups in UK mark Indian Independence Day with 'Resign Modi' banner

They carried placards reading "Kisan Mazdoor Ekta" and chanted slogans in support of Indian farmers.

Published: 15th August 2021 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2021 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

A huge banner reading 'Resign Modi' hanging at Westminster Bridge in London.

By PTI

LONDON: Different organisations, including some separatist groups, marked India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday with a vigil and protest outside the Indian High Commission in London.

Protesters gathered opposite India House in the Aldwych area of the city amid a significant presence of Metropolitan Police officers around barricades erected outside the High Commission building for the pre-planned demonstration.

They carried placards reading "Kisan Mazdoor Ekta" and chanted slogans in support of Indian farmers.

South Asia Solidarity Group, a diaspora-led anti-racist organisation, held a small vigil overnight on Saturday and then staged a stunt in the early hours of Sunday by unfurling a banner reading "Resign Modi" from Westminster Bridge overlooking the Houses of Parliament in London.

"As India's 75th Independence Day dawns, the country's secular Constitution lies in tatters. Communal and caste violence stalk the land," said Mukti Shah from South Asia Solidarity Group, one of the organisers of the stunt.

"Thousands of political prisoners languish in COVID-infected prisons, and hundreds of thousands of people are grieving the loss of their loved ones as a result of the callous negligence and mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis," she said.

The group also released a statement identifying its 10-point agenda behind the action, including incidents of mob lynching, cases of rape and murder and "mismanagement" of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Separately, Indian diaspora-led organisation called The London Story, based in the Netherlands released the first so-called EU-India People's Roadmap on Sunday as an assertion of democratic values to mark Independence Day.

"It is of utmost importance that governments are held accountable towards human rights violations in bilateral and multilateral relations in areas. Human rights must not be interpreted narrowly, but must feature centrally in debates all the way from climate change to complex surveillance," said Amnesty India's director Aakar Patel.

The London Story said it had communicated the roadmap to members of the European Parliament's delegation with India, including Jakop Dalunde; members of the European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, including Alviina Alametsa; members of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Human Rights, including Maria Arena; Members of the German Parliament, including Omid Nouripour, Deputy Chair of the Germany-India Friendship Group; Members of the Dutch Parliament, including Nilufer Gundogan; and others.

The roadmap enumerates specific action points in the areas of digital democracy, human rights, and climate change.

It calls upon governments to position respect for human rights and human security at the core by incorporating human rights into every clause and also by regularly engaging with civil society through a comprehensive and continued EU-India Human Rights Dialogue.

"Given the persecution of dissenting voices in India, we as members of the diaspora and their friends are doing everything, we can to ensure those with political mandates hear what they have to say," said Ritumbra Manuvie, co-director of The London Story.

The People's Roadmap is said to be endorsed by representatives of the Indian diaspora resident in the European Union (EU), academics and human rights activists.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Independence Day farmers protest PM Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Wayanad first district in India to vaccinate nearly 100% of eligible population
Maharashtra became first in the country to announce such a scheme for Covid warriors. (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra announces special housing scheme for COVID-19 warriors
Burhan Wani’s father unfurls Tricolour at school
Ola electric scooters are available in two variants, S1 and S1 Pro. (Photos | By special arrangement)
Priced at Rs 99,999, Ola rolls out S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters in India: Details here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)
Schools for classes 9-12 reopen in Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh
Watch| Mad rush for planes out of Afghanistan
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp