Afghan Embassy in India claims 'lost access' to Twitter account

Embassy sources said that unusual activity was detected on the Twitter account of the Afghan Embassy in India.

Published: 16th August 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan.

Smoke rises after fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security personnel, in Kandahar, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Press Secretary to Afghan Embassy in India Abdulhaq Azad on Monday claimed that the official Twitter handle of the embassy "seems to be hacked" and he has "lost access".

Azad's remarks came just after the Tweet, which has now been taken down, expressing "strongly" displeasure over the "fleeing" of the country's President Ashraf Ghani from the war-torn country in order to avoid "bloodshed".

"I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can't access. Seems it is hacked," Abdulhaq Azad tweeted.

Embassy sources said that unusual activity was detected on the Twitter account of the Afghan Embassy in India.

On Sunday, Ghani has left the country in order to avoid "bloodshed" as Kabul fell to the Taliban and terrorists entered the Afghanistan presidential palace.

In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said that from now on, the Taliban will be responsible for the "honour, wealth and preservation" of Afghanistan's people.

Ghani said he was faced with a "hard choice" between the "armed Taliban" or "leaving the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting the past 20 years.

Earlier in the same day, the Chairman of the Afghanistan Supreme National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah in a video message posted on Twitter, addressed Ghani as the "former President" of Afghanistan.

Abdullah also called on Afghans to remain calm and said, "hope this 'hard day and night' will pass soon and people will see peaceful days."

Taliban terrorists are assuming control of the Afghan capital of Kabul and have taken control of the presidential palace after the country's president Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan.

Reports suggest that the movement will soon proclaim the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Sunday said that the Taliban have been asked to enter the capital city of Kabul.

Mujahid, in an interview with Tolo News, also said that the security situation will remain under control in the city. 

