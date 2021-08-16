STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Portugal prepared to take in 243 Afghans, their families: Defence minister

Defense Minister João Gomes Cravinho said NATO is coordinating the evacuation of the Afghans because Portugal doesn’t have the military capacity to do so.

Published: 16th August 2021 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

taliban fighters, taliban flag

Taliban fighters raise their flag at the Ghazni provincial governor's house. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LISBON: Portugal’s defense minister says his country is prepared to take in 243 Afghans, and their families who worked with Portuguese forces stationed in the country.

Defense Minister João Gomes Cravinho said NATO is coordinating the evacuation of the Afghans because Portugal doesn’t have the military capacity to do so.

He told public broadcaster RTP late Sunday he is not aware of any Portuguese citizens living in Afghanistan.

Portugal had a small detachment of fewer than 200 troops stationed at Kabul airport, as part of the NATO mission in the country. The last ones pulled out at the end of May.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Portugal Portugal defence minister Afghans evacuation Taliban take over of Afghanistan
India Matters
A health worker adminsters vaccine jab to a receipient. (File photo | PTI)
India administers 88.13 lakh Covid vaccine, highest ever in single day
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (Photo | EPS)
Solar sexual abuse case: CBI files FIR against ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, five others
Islamic State flag used for representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
NIA arrests two women in Kannur for propagating Islamic State ideology on social media
Security has been heightened at Afghanistan embassy in New Delhi | SHEKHAR YADAV
Resurgence of Taliban will embolden terrorists in Kashmir, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hundreds of people gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
TIMELINE: Key dates in Afghanistan since Taliban's exit in 2001
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, in Washington. | AP
How many generations of Americans should I send to fight Afghan civil war, asks Joe Biden
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp