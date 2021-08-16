STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vistara's Delhi-London flights stop using Afghanistan airspace as country reels under political crisis

The Afghanistan airspace on Monday was declared "uncontrolled" by the Kabul airport and transit flights have been asked to avoid it.

Published: 16th August 2021 12:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

vistara

Representational image of a Vistara aircraft (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vistara's flights from Delhi to London have stopped using Afghanistan airspace as the country faces an uncertain future after Kabul fell into the hands of the Taliban on Sunday.

Vistara spokesperson said on Monday, "We have stopped using Afghanistan airspace and are taking an alternate route for our flights to and from London Heathrow."

"We are closely working with the relevant authorities to monitor and assess the situation and taking necessary steps to ensure the safety of our passengers, staff and aircraft," the spokesperson added.

Vistara is not going to reduce the number of its Delhi-London flights.

The full-service carrier currently operates four weekly flights on Delhi-London-Delhi route.

Afghanistan airspace Kabul airspace Taliban takeover Delhi London flights Vistara flights Taliban violence in Afghanistan
