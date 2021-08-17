STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

127 evacuees including nine Indians working in Kabul's US embassy arrive in Kathmandu

A medical team of the Army carried out antigen tests of the evacuees before deciding whether to let them go for home isolation or keep them at isolation centres constructed by the government.

Published: 17th August 2021 07:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese people evacuated from Afghanistan arrive via Kuwait at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu

Nepalese people evacuated from Afghanistan arrive via Kuwait at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nine Indian nationals and 118 Nepalese people, all working in the US embassy in Kabul, arrived here on Tuesday from Afghanistan on a chartered flight after the Taliban seized control of the strife-torn country.

All 127 people arrived from Kabul via Qatar Air's flight. They landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Foreign Ministry sources said. According to Sewa Lamsal, spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, all the people were brought to the country with the coordination of the US Air Force from Kabul.

ALSO READ| 41 Keralites including children stranded in Kabul, CM Vijayan seeks Centre's intervention

All were flown to Doha, Qatar and then brought to Kathmandu on a chartered flight. Nine Indians also arrived along with 118 Nepalese, officials were quoted as saying by The Kathmandu Post newspaper. "The evacuees have landed in Kathmandu," Brigadier General Santosh Ballave Poudyal, Nepal Army spokesperson, told the Post.

A medical team of the Army carried out antigen tests of the evacuees before deciding whether to let them go for home isolation or keep them at isolation centres constructed by the government. Currently, two isolation centres are in operation.

"The medical teams at the isolation centre will take the decision based on the conditions of the returnees," said Poudyal. Harish Chandra Ghimire, joint secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the rescued Nepalis were working inside the United States embassy in Kabul.

"Along with Nepali citizens, nine Indian nationals have also arrived in the same flight. They too were working inside the US embassy," the report added. Those who arrived on Tuesday were evacuated by the Americans.

ALSO READ| 'Not a worry for India': Former diplomat on Taliban taking over Afghanistan

"The Americans brought these Nepali citizens home," Ghimire was quoted as saying by the Kathmandu Post. The Nepal government does not have the exact number of Nepalis working in Afghanistan, it said.

Since Nepal does not have direct diplomatic links with Afghanistan "the Embassy in New Delhi is accredited to look after Kabul" and there are no clear mechanisms in Kathmandu, officials say evacuating Nepalis, especially the undocumented ones, could be easier said than done, the report added.

After chaos and panic at the Kabul international airport on Monday, as thousands of Afghans rushed to the tarmac and clung onto the plane in a desperate move to get out of the country, all flights to and out from Afghanistan have been suspended.

ALSO READ| Have not abandoned people of Afghanistan: Indian envoy Rudrendra Tandon

Airport officials said the evacuees were brought in a Jazeera Airways plane from Kuwait.

The brutal war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban militants closed in on Kabul before entering the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing embattled President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to flee the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Qatar Air US embassy Kabul Afghan crisis Taliban Afghanistan Nepalese US embassy Nepalese Afghanistan
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp