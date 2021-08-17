STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cyclist reaches top of Kilimanjaro, unveils Sonu Sood poster

Uma Singh, 25, cycled up to the first base point of Kilimanjaro and then walked to the top. After reaching the peak, he unwrapped a poster of Sonu Sood that read, "The real hero of India."

By IANS

MUMBAI: Uma Singh, a mountaineer and cyclist from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has climbed to the top of Africa's highest peak, Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and dedicated his feat to actor and social worker Sonu Sood.

Singh, 25, cycled up to the first base point of Kilimanjaro and then walked to the top. After reaching the peak, he unwrapped a poster of Sonu Sood that read, "The real hero of India."

Dedicating his achievement to the actor, Singh said: "For the first time in my life I have met a real-life hero and I wanted to do something for him. He stood up for our country in difficult circumstances, disregarding risks to his own life. You are the real hero of our country, Sonu Sood sir, and elder brother to everyone in India."

Reacting to the youngster's gesture, Sood said: "I feel so proud of Uma that he went ahead to achieve something so difficult. It is his hard work and determination that helped him attain this feat. I feel so moved by his gesture and his words. He is an inspiration for our youth."

Sood had more praise coming for the young man. He said: "Such determination at such a young age shows that if Indian youth fix their hearts at doing something, they will achieve it by all means possible. Congratulations, Uma, and thank you for your kind words."

The actor will be seen next in the Hindi historical drama 'Prithviraj' and the Telugu action drama 'Acharya'.

