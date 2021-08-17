STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian national jailed for filming couple having sex in public toilet in Singapore

The voyeur followed a couple to a public toilet at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in the suburb public housing estate and stood on a basin to film them showering and having sex in a cubicle.

Published: 17th August 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image for representation

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old Indian national was jailed for 17 weeks on Monday for filming a couple having sex in a cubicle of a public toilet here.

Kuppusamy Karthik was jailed after pleading guilty to three counts of voyeurism.

Three other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing, according to a Channel News Asia report.

The voyeur followed a couple to a public toilet at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in the suburb public housing estate and stood on a basin to film them showering and having sex in a cubicle.

Two days later, he waited for them again at the same spot after observing that they would return at a certain time.

The court heard that Karthik was near the activity lawn and therapeutic garden at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park on the evening of October 28, 2020.

He saw a man and woman, whose identities have not been established, entering a shower cubicle.

He then entered the cubicle next to theirs, which was meant for the disabled.

Curious as to what the couple was doing, Karthik climbed onto the basin and mirror in his cubicle, and used a metal bar to maintain his grip, the prosecutor said.

From his perspective, he had a full view of the couple's shower unit, the court heard.

Karthik filmed about three videos and took four to five photos of the couple using his phone, capturing their naked bodies and their faces.

He returned to the same spot two days later.

After waiting for some time, he saw the couple enter a shower cubicle.

He went to the same adjacent toilet, climbed up on the basin, filmed them engaging in sexual intercourse and took photos of them.

Karthik returned to the park on November 19, 2020, and went to a different toilet where he filmed three videos.

One of them captured an unidentified woman entering the toilet.

A 22-year-old man later called the police, saying, "I caught this guy who (was) caught looking at my girlfriend peeing."

Karthik was arrested at around 3.30 am on November 20 and his phone was seized.

Investigations uncovered the other recordings he had made illegally.

The prosecutor called for at least 18 weeks' jail, noting that Karthik was goal-oriented in his actions, entering the neighbouring toilet cubicle to observe the couple.

He had also committed similar offences in less than a month.

The maximum punishment for such voyeurism was doubled from one to two years under the penal code as part of amendments last year, said the prosecutor.

"This shows Parliament's intent that such offences should be punished more severely, particularly in response to the perceived inadequacy of previous penalties in deterring would-be offenders," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Voyeur Indian national jailed Singapore
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Live-in relationship between man, married woman 'illicit', says Rajasthan HC
Nithyananda (File photo)
Nityananda claims to have taken charge as 293rd pontiff of Madurai Aadheenam
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Schools to open, but where are the books?
Image for representation
As Maharashtra eases curbs, health task force warns of third wave 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A file photo of Afghan refugees (Photo | AP)
Afghanistan will become a jail for all women: Refugees in India worry about their family
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the president Ashraf Ghani fled the country, in Kabul on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Women will work in Afghanistan while living under Sharia: Taliban Spokesperson
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp