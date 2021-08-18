STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India welcomes ASEAN consensus on Myanmar: Ambassador Tirumurti

The ASEAN five-point consensus states that there shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint.

Published: 18th August 2021 10:25 AM

Ambassador of India to UN, TS Tirumurti.

Ambassador of India to UN, TS Tirumurti (Photo | Twitter/ANI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: India chaired a closed UN Security Council meeting on Myanmar and welcomed the ASEAN five-point consensus on Tuesday.

"Chaired closed UN #SecurityCouncil meet on Myanmar. Appreciate briefing by Foreign Minister II of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Yusof, who is ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar," India's Permanent Representative to the UN and current President of UN Security Council Ambassador T S Tirumurti tweeted.

"India welcomes @ASEAN ‘Five-Point Consensus' & looks forward to early visit to Myanmar of ASEAN Envoy," he said.

The ASEAN five-point consensus states that there shall be an immediate cessation of violence in Myanmar and all parties shall exercise utmost restraint; constructive dialogue among all parties concerned shall commence to seek a peaceful solution in the interests of the people.

It said a special envoy of the ASEAN Chair shall facilitate mediation of the dialogue process, with the assistance of the secretary-general of ASEAN; ASEAN shall provide humanitarian assistance through the AHA Centre (ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management); and the special envoy and delegation shall visit Myanmar to meet with all parties concerned.

