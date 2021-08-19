STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia also records new benchmark highs in COVID-19 cases

New South Wales reported a record 681 cases in the latest 24-hour period, mostly in Sydney. The previous record for the most populous state was 633 cases set on Wednesday.

Published: 19th August 2021 09:53 AM

Australia’s second largest city announced a seven-day lockdown on Thursday as concern grows over dozens of cases of a COVID-19 variant found in India. (Photo | AP)

Melbourne is in its 6th lockdown of the pandemic and Thursday marked the 200th day that Australia’s second-most populous city has been locked down. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CANBERRA: Australia’s two most populous states on Thursday recorded new benchmark highs in COVID-19 infections.

New South Wales reported a record 681 cases in the latest 24-hour period, mostly in Sydney. The previous record for the most populous state was 633 cases set on Wednesday.

Neighboring Victoria reported 57 new cases in its capital Melbourne. It was the highest daily tally since the final days of a second wave of infections in early September last year.

Melbourne and the entire state of New South Wales are in lockdown as authorities attempt to stamp out coronavirus spread as Australia had successfully done throughout the pandemic before the delta variant arrived on its shores.

Melbourne is in its 6th lockdown of the pandemic and Thursday marked the 200th day that Australia’s second-most populous city has been locked down.

