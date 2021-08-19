STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources: IMF

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

IMF

The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund says that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation.

The statement said, “There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources.”

SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations.

Comments

