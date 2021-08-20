Italian general laments NATO's Afghanistan retreat

By Associated Press

ROME: A retired Italian general who commanded Italy's initial contingent in western Afghanistan in 2001 says NATO's retreat should have been planned for winter, after the end of the Taliban's so-called "fighting season."

'Gen. Giorgio Battisti, in an interview on Sky TG24 TV Friday, also said the U.S air base at Bagram should have been left operating during withdrawal to help evacuate civilians.

"Probably, in my modest opinion, it was necessary to spread out the final withdrawal, assuming one wanted to completely leave Afghanistan,'' Battisti said.

He contended that militarily it would have been better to pull out after the end of the traditional "fighting season,'' which lasts from spring through much of autumn.

Instead, 'they left in the middle of fighting season,' left, like thieves in the night, this immense base of Bagram," the general said.

Noting that Bagram is some 40 kilometers (25 miles) from Kabul, he suggested it could have served as a 'second escape valve' for thousands of citizens now clamoring to get into the one operational airport at Kabul or for those who can't make it through Taliban checkpoints along the way.

