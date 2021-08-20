STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Malaysian royals meet over new PM, likely choice stirs anger

Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is poised to take the top job after reportedly gaining the support of 114 lawmakers, a slender majority.

Published: 20th August 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to media as he leave after meeting with the King at national palace in Kuala Lumpur,

Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob waves to media as he leave after meeting with the King at national palace in Kuala Lumpur. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian state royals are meeting Friday at the national palace to discuss the appointment of a new prime minister, with the likely choice stirring public anger and warnings of more political instability.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is poised to take the top job after reportedly gaining the support of 114 lawmakers, a slender majority.

Ismail's appointment would see the return of the United Malays National Organization, which ruled Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 before it was ousted in 2018 over a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.

The pick also would essentially restore the ruling alliance of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned as prime minister on Monday after less than 18 months in office.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah met with the lawmakers who reportedly back Ismail on Thursday, and his meeting with nine other ethnic Malay state rulers Friday is expected to discuss the outcome.

The king's role is largely ceremonial in Malaysia, but he appoints the person he believes has majority support in Parliament as prime minister and the state rulers can advise him on such appointments.

Ismail's 114 reported votes exceed the 111 needed for a simple majority but is close to the backing Muhyiddin had and was unable to keep.

Ismail is from UMNO, the larger party in the alliance, leaving him on firmer ground, but he still needs Muhyiddin's party for enough support to lead.

Angry Malaysians have launched an online petition to protest Ismail's candidacy, with more than 340,000 signatures collected so far.

Many believe Ismail's appointment will only return the status quo, with its perceived failed response to a worsening pandemic.

Malaysia has one of the world's highest infection rates and deaths per capita, despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.

Daily new infections have more than doubled since June to hit a record 22,928 on Thursday, bringing the country's total to nearly 1.5 million cases. Deaths have surged to above 13,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malaysia Malaysia royals meet Malaysia political crisis Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob
India Matters
Taliban fighters display their flag on patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo |AP)
Kabul wears a burqa, the world shuts its eyes
Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Urban India sees rising unemployment in August
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Taj Mahal to reopen for night viewing from August 21
Devotees offer prayers at the  dargah in Harlapur | Express
Not Muslims, but Hindus observe Muharram in this Karnataka village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)
India carefully following evolving situations in Afghanistan: S Jaishankar
Ashraf Ghani (File Photo | AP)
Ashraf Ghani says 'in talks to return' to Afghanistan after fleeing to UAE
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp