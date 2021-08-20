STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New COVID-19 infections on the march in South Korea

The 2,052 new cases reported on Friday marked the 45th consecutive day of over 1,000 and brought the country's caseload to 232,859, including 2,197 deaths.

Published: 20th August 2021 09:08 AM

A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth, takes sample from a visitor during a COVID-19 testing at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Photo | AP)

A medical worker wearing protective gear in a booth takes sample for COVID-19 testing at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: South Korea's daily increase in coronavirus infections exceeded 2,000 for the second straight day as officials extended the highest level of social distancing restrictions short of a lockdown in large population centers.

The viral spread, driven by increased travel and the highly contagious delta variant, is a worrisome development in a country where a slow vaccine rollout has left more than half of the population still waiting for a first shot.

More than 1,300 of the new cases came from capital Seoul and the surrounding metropolitan region, where officials on Friday decided to enforce the strongest Level 4 social distancing rules for at least another two weeks.

The rules prohibit private social gatherings of three or more people after 6 p.m. and force nightclubs and churches to close.

