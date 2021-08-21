STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Over 250 arrested at Australia anti-lockdown protests

The protests took place Saturday in several cities nationwide, with the largest and most violent protest in Melbourne.

Published: 21st August 2021 06:44 PM

pepper spray

Police use pepper spray on protesters during an anti-lockdown protest in Melbourne. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Authorities in Australia say more than 250 people have been arrested while protesting coronavirus lockdowns in the country.

Many faced fines for defying health orders.

The protests took place Saturday in several cities nationwide, with the largest and most violent protest in Melbourne.

At least seven police officers were treated for injuries after skirmishes broke out at some of the protests.

Sydney has been in lockdown for two months, while Melbourne and Australia's capital, Canberra, went into lockdown earlier this month.

Under the rules of the lockdown, people are mostly confined to their homes and have limits placed on their social interactions.

Protestors say the lockdowns should end, but authorities say they are necessary to suppress the spread of the virus and save lives.

Despite the restrictions, Sydney's New South Wales state reported a record 825 new daily community infections on Saturday.

Several cities are battling outbreaks of the highly contagious delta variant.

