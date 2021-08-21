STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow

Time is running out ahead of Biden's Aug 31 deadline to withdraw most remaining US troops, and the president on Friday night did not commit to extending it.

Published: 21st August 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. (Photo | AP)

Ramstein Air Base is providing safe, temporary lodging for qualified evacuees from Afghanistan as part of Operation Allies Refuge during the next several weeks. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KABUL: Tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan waited nervously on Saturday to see whether the United States would deliver on President Joe Biden's new pledge to evacuate all Americans and all Afghans who aided the war effort, as US helicopters plucked people from locations beyond the teeming, chaotic Kabul airport and its Taliban checkpoints.

He faces growing criticism as videos depict pandemonium and occasional violence outside the airport, and as vulnerable Afghans who fear the Taliban's retaliation send desperate pleas not to be left behind.

The Gulf nation of Bahrain on Saturday announced it was allowing flights to use its transit facilities for the evacuation, an option that should ease pressure after the US faced issues Friday with its facilities at Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar rapidly filling up.

The backlog forced flights from the Kabul international airport to stop for several hours.

The United Arab Emirates, meanwhile, said Saturday it would host up to 5,000 Afghans "prior to their departure to other countries."

Tens of thousands of Afghan translators and others, and their close family members, seek evacuation after the Taliban's shockingly swift takeover of Afghanistan in a little over a week's time.

The fall of Kabul marked the final chapter of America's longest war, which began after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

On Friday, a defence official said about 5,700 people, including about 250 Americans, were flown out of Kabul aboard 16 C-17 transport planes, guarded by a temporary US military deployment that's building to 6,000 troops.

On each of the previous two days, about 2,000 people were airlifted.

Officials also confirmed that US military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate.

No one knows how many U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan, but estimates have ranged as high as 15,000.

So far, 13 countries have agreed to host at-risk Afghans at least temporarily, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Another 12 have agreed to serve as transit points for evacuees, including Americans and others.

ALSO WATCH:

