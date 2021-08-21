STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan raises attack on Afia Siddiqui with US authorities 

Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC as well as its Consulate General in Houston immediately took up the matter with the concerned US authorities.

Published: 21st August 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representation

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday said it had formally complained with the US authorities over an attack on terror-convict Dr Afia Siddiqui inside a prison in Texas.

The Foreign Office said in a statement that Pakistan learnt of an assault on Siddiqui, 49, by a fellow inmate at Federal Medical Center (FMC) Carswell on July 30 and she received some minor injuries but was doing fine.

"We lodged a formal complaint with the relevant US authorities to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure the safety and well-being of Dr Siddiqui," FO said.

Pakistan Embassy in Washington DC as well as its Consulate General in Houston immediately took up the matter with the concerned US authorities.

The Consul General in Houston visited her immediately to ascertain her well-being.

The FO said that the Embassy and the Consulate General of Pakistan were making every effort to ensure that Dr.

Siddiqui is properly looked after during her incarceration at FMC Carswell.

Siddiqui's name was heard in 2003 when the US's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued an alert seeking information about her after one of 9/11 masterminds, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, mentioned her.

She went missing in Karachi around the same time and resurfaced in Afghanistan after five years when she was arrested in Ghanzi.

When in prison in Bagram, she allegedly tried to kill an FBI official. She was shifted to America and tried for attempted murder. She was found guilty by jury in 2009 and convicted in 2010 for 86-year sentence.

She is a Pakistani neuroscientist with degrees from MIT and Brandeis University.

