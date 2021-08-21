'We will get you home': President Joe Biden pledges to Americans stuck in Kabul
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is pledging to Americans still trapped in Afghanistan: "We will get you home."
Biden's comments at a White House news conference Friday come as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift clearing Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans through the Kabul airport, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.
Biden is facing criticism for a chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport and crowds struggle to reach safety inside.
