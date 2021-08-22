STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Deciding to stay put, Pakistan may gain upper hand in Afghanistan

Pakistan played a crucial role in rendering Kabul to the Taliban and is now demanding their pound of flesh from the Taliban in leveraging their hold in the region.

Published: 22nd August 2021 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 03:53 AM   |  A+A-

Afghan people enter into Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Afghan people enter into Pakistan through a border crossing point, in Chaman, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and the fall of Kabul in less than a week is reshaping geopolitics with the regional players coming together as one block against the USA – their common adversary.

While the rest of the countries, who have a diplomatic presence in Afghanistan, are evacuating their staff and closing down their missions, four neighbours of Afghanistan -- Pakistan, China, Russia and Iran -- have decided to stay put giving “regional consensus” to the Taliban.

Pakistan played a crucial role in rendering Kabul to the Taliban and is now demanding their pound of flesh from the Taliban in leveraging their hold in the region.

“Islamabad would like to have someone in Kabul, who listens to them. It was for no reason that special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad included Islamabad for Doha talks; to ensure that the militants on the ground backed by Pakistan listen to those on the negotiating table in Qatar,” said Professor and Dean, School of Conflict and Security Studies, National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS), Dr Suba Chandran. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday announced that Pakistan will play a “positive role” in the government formation in Afghanistan. 

Pakistan should watch out for TTP, says expert

Chandran, however, warned that Pakistan will have to watch out for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which owes allegiance to the Afghan Taliban. The TTP’s main objectives include implementing Sharia law, fighting the US and NATO forces in Afghanistan, and engaging in jihad against the Pakistani Army. China hosted the top Taliban leadership last month in Tianjin and is likely to be in a position to seek their cooperation for protecting Beijing’s interests in Afghanistan and the isolation of Uighur separatists in Xinjiang in the north-west bordering Afghanistan.

China shares a 76-km-long border with Afghanistan. “The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their hope to develop good relations with China, and that they look forward to China’s participation in the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters a day after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15. Moscow is ready to work with the Taliban, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on August 19, but added that the group does not control the entire country yet. Shortly after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, Russia’s Ambassador to Afghanistan Dmitry Zhirnov had praised the Taliban’s conduct.

His comments were in contrast to 1992 when the Taliban had come to power in Afghanistan and Moscow had struggled to evacuate their embassy. Iran – a Shia state - is in ideological conflict with Sunni Taliban, but is willing to sink its differences with a common foe, the US, in mind. It is a known fact that Tehran has viewed American military presence in Afghanistan as part of a plan to keep a close eye on Iran. President Ebrahim Rasi wasted no time in celebrating US military “defeat” in Afghanistan.

“Iran shares a 900-kilometre border with Afghanistan and may be keen to achieve peaceful coexistence with the Sunni Taliban, largely to ensure its own interests, of stopping the influx of Afghan refugees and contraband drugs through its borders and stemming of sectarian violence, which the region is prone to,” said Chandran.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistan  Kabul Afghanistan India Taliban
India Matters
Saravanan has been using the e-bike for more than 45 days and says it is running smoothly, with a mileage of about 45 km (Photo | Special arrangement)
'No noise, no pollution, no petrol': Tamil Nadu man makes his own e-bike
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competing in the men's javelin throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Pune stadium to be named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra
Children with mask seen walking with parents amid rise in covid 19 case in Bengaluru. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
At 17, Karnataka sees lowest number of daily Covid deaths
ISRO's earth observation satellite EOS-03 on-board GSLV-F10 blasts off from Sriharikota. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
The implications of ISRO mission failure 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Kabul evacuation among most difficult in history Joe Biden
A disabled-friendly toilet built at one of the houses in Virudhunagar | Express photo
Humane Express | This TN collector is building toilets for disabled people in their homes, for free!
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp