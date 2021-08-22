Pakistan urges international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan; help it overcome current crisis

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the international community should remain engaged with Afghanistan to help it come out of the current situation.

During a conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi underlined that the highest priorities remained ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Qureshi said that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement.

“At this critical juncture, it was vitally important to remain in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and extend support to them, both in the humanitarian arena and for economic sustenance,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was in close contact with regional and international partners and briefed Borrell of his interactions with several counterparts from Europe.

Underlining the importance of regional perspective, Qureshi informed Borrell about his upcoming visit to the neighbouring countries to coordinate on issues relating to the situation in Afghanistan.

He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.