STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan urges international community to remain engaged with Afghanistan; help it overcome current crisis

Qureshi underlined that the highest priorities remained ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Published: 22nd August 2021 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that the international community should remain engaged with Afghanistan to help it come out of the current situation.

During a conversation with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Qureshi underlined that the highest priorities remained ensuring safety and security as well as protection of the rights of all Afghans, Pakistan's Foreign Office said in a statement.

Qureshi said that the current situation in Afghanistan required sustained international engagement.

“At this critical juncture, it was vitally important to remain in solidarity with the people of Afghanistan and extend support to them, both in the humanitarian arena and for economic sustenance,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was in close contact with regional and international partners and briefed Borrell of his interactions with several counterparts from Europe.

Underlining the importance of regional perspective, Qureshi informed Borrell about his upcoming visit to the neighbouring countries to coordinate on issues relating to the situation in Afghanistan.

He stressed that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shah Mahmood Qureshi afghanistan Pakistan
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp