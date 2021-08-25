STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Briton to evacuate 200 dogs and cats from his animal shelter in Kabul

After serving in Afghanistan with the British Army, Farthing founded an animal charity called Nowzad in Kabul rescuing cats, dogs and donkeys.

Published: 25th August 2021 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

In this photograph taken on June 25, 2014, Abdullah Hadi checks a stray dog before undertaking sterilisation surgery in the medical facility of the Nowzad Dogs Shelter in Kabul.

In this photograph taken on June 25, 2014, Abdullah Hadi checks a stray dog before undertaking sterilisation surgery in the medical facility of the Nowzad Dogs Shelter in Kabul. (Photo | AFP_

By AFP

LONDON: The British owner of an animal shelter in Afghanistan will be allowed to evacuate around 200 cats and dogs on a charter plane from Kabul, the UK's defence minister said Wednesday in an apparent climbdown.

The high-profile campaign by former Marine Paul "Pen" Farthing to evacuate his animals has prompted controversy as thousands of people seek to flee the Taliban ahead of United States troops' withdrawal by August 31.

After serving in Afghanistan with the British Army, Farthing founded an animal charity called Nowzad in Kabul rescuing cats, dogs and donkeys.

He remains in Kabul and has crowd-funded a plane to fly out his staff and their families as well as some 200 cats and dogs in what he calls Operation Ark.

ALSO READ: Britain warns Taliban against sealing Afghanistan off from the world

British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had earlier said it would be wrong to "prioritise pets over people" as thousands wait outside the airport, many fearing reprisals from the Taliban which seized control of the country on August 15.

But early Wednesday Wallace tweeted that he had authorised officials to process Farthing's Afghan staff at Kabul airport.

Once that happens, "if he (Farthing) arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane," Wallace said.

He emphasised that the "limiting factor" had been maintaining the flow of the evacuations, "not airplane capacity". 

Wallace added that Farthing and his Afghan staff, who have been granted UK visas, could also leave without the animals on a Royal Air Force flight.

The defence minister had told Sky News on Tuesday that Farthing's chartered plane would "block the airfield" and "sit there empty" as officials processed other passengers waiting in a huge line.

"As for the animals that he (Farthing) has rescued and saved, it is just not going to be the case that I will prioritise them over the men, women and children we see in desperate need at the gate."

Farthing has waged a campaign backed by celebrities including comedian Ricky Gervais, complaining at the UK defence ministry's stance.

British tabloids traditionally support campaigns to help animals abroad and The Sun wrote Wednesday that Wallace offered a "glimmer of hope" to the "mercy flight". 

Farthing has said he could transport animals in the hold of the 250-seat plane and take Afghans in spare seats.

The UK has evacuated more than 10,000 people from Afghanistan since August 13 and more military flights were planned for Wednesday, according to the defence ministry.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab praised the operation on Sky News on Wednesday, saying: "It's never been done before and no country has done better."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Kabul Taliban Afghan animals evacuation Britain Animal shelter
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp